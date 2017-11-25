Celebs Thank Kim Kardashian For Enlisting Her Legal Team To Help Free Cyntoia Brown

Kim Kardashian has taken action and enlisted her attorney to help free Cyntoia Brown who’s currently serving a life sentence in prison. Find out all the details on why celebrities are supporting her choice here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has not been shy about supporting the release of Cyntoia Brown, 29, from prison and after taking it one step further and enlisting her legal team, including attorney Shawn Holley, to help, celebrities have come forward to thank the reality star. Kim posted a tweet on Nov. 21 about the sex trafficking case and announced that she’s taking it one step further to try and help. “I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown,” her tweet read. Numerous celebrities such as Rihanna, 29, Snoop Dogg, 46, and Alyssa Milano, 44, have backed up Kim and have also used their social media to express their opinions on what they feel is an unfair case against Cyntoia. See photos of Cyntoia here.

Cyntoia, a woman from Tennessee, shot and killed a 43-year-old abusive man who she claims solicited her as a prostitute in 2004 when she was just 16-years-old. She was tried and convicted as an adult for the murder and is now serving a life sentence in prison without the eligibility of parole until she’s 69-years-old. The case has brought a large amount of attention to the sex trafficking issue in America and has sparked up a 2011 documentary as well as petitions that are aiming to possibly free Cyntoia or give her a shorter sentence.

Kim has been one of Cyntoia’s biggest A-list supporters since the case went public and has continued to stick by her so it’s no surprise that she’s now using her own resources to help. Dan Birman, who told Cynotia’s story in the 2011 documentary, has been following the case for 13 years and admitted he doesn’t know if the celebrity involvement will help. “I don’t know whether the celebrity involvement that’s going on with the Cyntoia Brown story will help her case or not,” he said according to ABC7. “What I do know is that celebrity following is raising the issue and is amplifying the discussion about sex abuse and sex trafficking.”

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

