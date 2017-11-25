Brad Pitt Missing His Kids: Worries Angelina Jolie Will Take Them Overseas For Xmas

This is worse than a lump of coal in your stocking. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Brad Pitt fears Angelina Jolie will take their kids on a trip for the holiday, leaving him to spend Christmas alone!

Someone better cue up that Elvis Presley song, because Brad Pitt, 53, is headed for a “Blue Christmas,” especially if Angelina Jolie, 42, is particularly Grinchy when Christmas rolls around. What Brad wants more for the holiday is not a present or a toy, but a chance to spend the time with his kids —Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. “The holidays are extra hard for Brad,” a colleague of the Fury star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He misses his kids more than ever. He does get to see them but it’s not nearly as much as he would like and it’s always up to Angelina when it happens.”

Brad and Angie’s custody setup isn’t just hard on him, but also on Brad’s parents. “They’re not seeing their grandchildren the way they would like to be,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They would love Brad to bring them all to Missouri for Christmas but it’s very unlikely Angelina will go for that, she’s not going to want to be without them on Christmas. And what’s even worse is that Brad’s got to worry that she might take them out of the country for the holidays, to London or something. She’s very unpredictable.” A rep for Mr. Pitt declined to comment to HollywoodLife.com on this.

She may be “unpredictable,” but it seems she understands how important it is for her kids to see their father. The Girl, Interrupted invited Brad to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Halloween, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. She knows that Brad will always be a part of the kids’ lives, so hopefully these two can work out the holiday schedule so they both have a happy Christmas.

After all, seeing Brad and Angie play nice during Christmas is exactly what their kids want. They would actually love it if they could spend the whole day with both mom and dad, an insider told HollywoodLife.com. Maybe next Christmas? While Angie and Brad have “come a long way” since she filed for divorce in 2016, they’re “definitely not at the stage of being friends” yet. So, don’t expect Ms. Jolie to join the Pitts for a Missouri-style family Christmas.

What do you think Brad and Angie should do, HollywoodLifers?