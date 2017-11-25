Bella Hadid Shows Off Abs After The Weeknd Sends Her Flowers For Victoria’s Secret Show

Bella Hadid is absolutely smoldering in a brand-new pic! This girl’s picture-perfect abs will have you doing a double-take!

Can’t wait for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to air on Tuesday, Nov. 28!? We feel your pain! It’s a night of edgy fashion and jaw-dropping beauty! But maybe this new still from Bella Hadid will make the wait a little less agonizing! She and her pal Hailey Baldwin, both 21, are currently in Miami, basking in the sun and putting their svelte figures on display and, although Thanksgiving has come and gone, we couldn’t be more thankful! Head here for tons more stills of Bella heating things up!

The world-famous pair strike some playful high-fashion poses while relaxing together on a patio in Florida. While Hailey keeps it casual in a Pink Floyd tee, the younger Hadid sister puts her enviable abs on display while wearing a white tank and matching sweats! We’ve got to guess she’s taking it easy after filming the demanding VS show in Shanghai! But even when she’s cutting loose, this girl is stunning!

As devoted fans know, something truly curious happened while Bella was taking to the catwalk for Victoria’s Secret! As we previously reported, her ex The Weeknd, 27, (real name Abel Tesfaye) sent her flowers! “Bella loved every minute of the show, and she looked absolutely stunning,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The event went off without a hitch, and it was a raging success. Bella was on a high the whole night. Abel sent her a gorgeous, huge bouquet of flowers along with a super-sweet note telling her how amazing she is and how proud of her he is.” Could this mean he’s looking to get back with her now that Selena Gomez, 25, has dumped him to be with Justin Bieber, 23, again!? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

