Ashley Graham Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Cut-Out Swimsuit After Shading Victoria’s Secret

Model Ashley Graham, 30, was all smiles on Nov. 24 when she showed off her curves in a black swimsuit while on running on the beach for photos. “Mood for the weekend!!,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram. The photo appears to be from a previous photo shoot since she was in Las Vegas at the time she posted the sexy pic. The Sports Illustrated star often shares various photos and workout videos in which she is confidently flaunting her body on social media and this fun photo was no exception! Check out some of Ashley’s best swimsuit photos here!

Ashley also uses social media as a way to shut down trolls who often criticize her curvy figure. “Every time I post a workout video I get comments like: ‘You’ll never be skinny so stop trying,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ and ‘Why would you want to loose what made you famous?,’ she captioned on one Instagram post. “I workout to stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of ’em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy. I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves, I love the skin I’m in.” You go, girl!

Ashley has been continuing to thrive in her modeling career and recently seemed to throw a bit of shade at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after posting a photo with her own wings with a caption that read, “Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives.” She also made history when she was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. When she’s not posing for the cameras, she runs her own lingerie line and is involved in the Health At Every Size Movement.

