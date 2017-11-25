Ariel Winter is our fitspo icon! The rising star just shared some sexy images from her workout routine and we are loving it! Check them out right here!

If we had to choose one actress or reality star who is truly an inspiration when she heads to the gym, our choice is fairly obvious — Ariel Winter! The 19-year-old stunner is always willing to let her fans and followers in on all the hard work required to look so incredible! And now, the Modern Family star is doing it again! The curvaceous beauty just posted a clip on her Instagram story showing off the rewards of committing to getting fit! Check out loads more stunning pics of Ariel right here!

While showcasing tons of cleavage in a blue sports bra and grey leggings, the brunette actress looks up at her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, with a tired-yet-adorable expression. “I wanna go home,” captioned the clip. Later, Levi filmed her doing some weight training while flaunting her slim abs for the camera! While most of us are eating Thanksgiving leftovers and seeing how many hours we can sit on the couch, this girl is getting fit and we’re loving it! But there might be another reason she’s working out so much — to fit into a wedding dress!

Our sources say that Ariel is wanting a proposal from Levi for Christmas this year! “Ariel is dropping hints that her and Levi are going to get engaged soon,” a friend of Ariel’s tells HollywoodLife.comEXCLUSIVELY. “She’s hoping to get a ring for Christmas. She’s already shown Levi the ring she wants, it’s something they’ve openly talked about. Ariel’s sure that he’s the one for her and they do seem to be a really good match. It’s a healthy relationship. He’s very sweet to her — it’s obvious he adores her.” Okay, if this happens we’re going to lose our minds!

