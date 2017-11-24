‘Xscape: Still Kickin It’ Preview: Kandi Is Still On The Fence About Staying In The Group

The finale of ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’s four-part special is here! After the group killed their BET performance, or so they thought, Tamika has some critiques! And, Kandi’s decision to stay is still up in the air! Watch our EXCLUSIVE clip!

The finale of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It is just days away and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE clip! In the sneak peek [below], Tamika has some critiques from the group’s BET Awards performance, despite their thoughts that they killed it. Tamika tells Kandi that she was off beat; she tells LaTocha that her mic was too loud; and she actually gave Tiny praise. now the group is getting ready for their Essence festival performance, where Tamika is set on them working out all of their kinks.

And, the issue of Kandi staying with the group full time is still up in the air. She’s been going back and forth deciding if she wants to commit herself to the group after their tumultuous split. Not to mention, she’s had a ton of success since leaving Xscape, penning Grammy winning hits. As you may know, she’s won two Grammys — Best R&B Song [2000] for “No Scrubs” and Best R&B Song [2000] “Bills Bills Bills”. So, it’s clear that we will see the group chat about her potential return or exit in Sunday’s finale.

Although the clip shows the group discussing their BET Awards performance, we still haven’t seen it yet. Last week’s episode ended with the group about to hit the BET stage after they changed up their routine! Check out our exclusive clip below and be sure to tune into the finale of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, Sunday at 9 PM ET only on Bravo!

