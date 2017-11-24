Dominique Potter: 5 Things To Know About ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry’s New Girlfriend

Forget about Kailyn Lowry’s exes, Javi, Jo and Chris Lopez! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star has ‘found her soulmate’ in new girlfriend Dominique Potter. Want to know more about her? We have the scoop!

We never thought we’d be saying this anytime soon, but Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, may be getting married again! She’s not engaged or anything like that, but just days after Kailyn admitted she’s currently dating a woman (Dominique Potter), we discovered they’re “deeply in love” and Kailyn has finally “found her soulmate”. “Kailyn and Dominique are deeply in love, and spend all of their time together. Dominique hasn’t officially moved in to Kailyn’s place yet, but she might as well have, as she’s always there,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Isn’t this amazing? We’re so happy for her, but we also know you may be a bit confused since Kailyn’s never talked about Dominique before and Dominique has never appeared on Teen Mom 2. Don’t worry, though — we’ve got you covered. See everything you need to know about Dominique below!

1. Kailyn and Dominique were friends for a year before they started dating. “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship]. So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened,” Kailyn revealed during a podcast on Nov. 15.

2. Dominique is pretty athletic. Watch her take on a American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course in a video here.

3. Dominique loves kids. She’s posted several different photos of herself holding babies and being sweet with toddlers. Seems like she’d be a great stepmom one day (wink, wink)!

4. Dominique attended Long Island University. In one Instagram post, she wrote, “Remember that time in freshman year of college when I lied and said my house alarm was going off & I had to go home so that I didn’t have to take the pop quiz? 🤔😂 #LIUhomecoming.”

5. Kailyn’s ex Jo has met Dominque, which is very interesting if you ask us. They must be getting serious if Dominique is already having fun with Kail’s extended family!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kailyn dating Dominique? Tell us below!