Kylie Jenner Planning To Hide Pregnancy Until She Gives Birth: Will Only Confirm Then

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, and a shocking new report claims that she’s going to wait until the baby is born! So will Kylie continue to stay out of the spotlight and keep fans hanging until her due date?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are reportedly going to become parents in February, but first, she’s going to keep the mystery alive, as an insider claims to PEOPLE! “Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source close to Kylie’s family tells the site in a Nov. 21 report. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” the insider explains. Wow! Kylie also had a baby shower, reveals the source, and it “was organized just five days before it happened.” So sneaky!

News of Kylie’s pregnancy broke in September, and as we know, Kylie has stayed out of the spotlight and only shared throwback photos or selfies cropped close to her face, therefore hiding her bump! She has “intentions of having it stay that way for a while,” the report adds.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” says another insider. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.” See more of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy photos here.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie will confirm her pregnancy soon? Or will she wait until she gives birth? Tell us how you feel in the comments!