Miss Universe 2017 — When, Where & How To Watch The Dazzling Beauty Pageant

Miss Universe 2017 is just around the corner, but don’t you dare miss it because you didn’t learn the air time and channel it’s on! Read on to find out when, where and how you can watch the glamorous event.

If you’re looking to schedule a night in with the gal pals to watch the 2017 Miss Universe pageant, we’ve got all the deets you need to make sure you’re prepared. The first thing to know about the upcoming Miss Universe is that Steve Harvey is hosting again (despite his major faux pas back in 2015). As for the time it’s all going down, the competition starts at 7 pm EST on Nov. 26, and should wrap up around 10 pm. The event will take place LIVE from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. And you can tune in LIVE on FOX.

So, set those DVRs now, just in case you’re too tired to do so after your three-day long food coma on Thanksgiving. Speaking of being thankful, we reported earlier how 2016’s winner Iris Mittenaere was not only very grateful for her win, she also moved to New York City, despite being crowned Miss France. It looks like she went from Miss France to missing France — just kidding! How can you miss anyplace when you’re living in the city that never sleeps?

Back in 2016, we were serenaded at the Miss Universe by Boyz II Men, who sang hits like “I’ll Make Love To You” and more. On Nov. 26’s broadcast, things will be getting a little more Fergalicious. That’s right, not only is Fergie, 42, performing, but the “Fight Song” singer Rachel Platten, 36, will be getting on stage as well. Before you tune in to the show, be sure to check out the sexy pics of Miss USA Kara McCullough (GO USA!) who happens to be in the running for 2017′ Miss Universe.

