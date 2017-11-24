Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Fighting Over Her Decision To Stay in Hiding While Pregnant

Travis Scott wanted Kylie Jenner to celebrate Thanksgiving with him in Houston but she said now. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned these two fought over her decision to hide her alleged pregnancy from the public!

Travis Scott, 25, nearly had the perfect Thanksgiving. He was missing just one ingredient: Kylie Jenner! The 20-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star was invited to join Travis in his hometown of Houston, but she decided to kick it with her family at home (where she would be far from the public eye.) This, needless to say, left Travis with a bad taste in his mouth. “Travis is super supportive of Kylie and obviously wants her to do whatever she needs to do to take the best care of herself but he does wish she’d come out of hiding,” a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“It’s hard for him because he wants them to do normal stuff together, instead of just hiding out at her house,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. The insider brought up that Travis and Cactus Jack Records hosted a turkey drive for Hurricane Harvey relief in downtown Houston on Nov. 23. “He was begging her to come out and do it with him, but she said no. She doesn’t want to be photographed at all right now. They had a bit of a fight over it. He’s proud of her and wanted her there by his side. He was disappointed she wouldn’t come.”

Oh no! Does this mean that Kylie and her alleged baby daddy are on the rocks? Thankfully, this was just a bump in the road, as the insider told HollywoodLife.com that “they made up” afterward. “He can’t ever stay mad at her for long but this whole thing of her wanting to say in hiding is an issue for him. He’s trying his best to be understanding but he does question this whole need for her to stay in hiding,” the insider added. “He doesn’t really get it.

Travis may need to “get it” soon, because Kylie reportedly doesn’t want to go out in public until her alleged baby is born. She wants to “disappear” and focus on her health and happiness during this reported pregnancy, and she reportedly won’t even address it until she gives birth. Kylie is also reportedly “horrified” with how her body has changed with pregnancy, and the last thing she wants to do is leave the house. Well, it seems Travis better not expect Ky to join him if he celebrates Christmas in Clutch City. Maybe next year?

What do you think Travis and Kylie should do, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he should be more understanding?