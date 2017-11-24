Tiffany Trump Doesn’t Celebrate Thanksgiving With Dad Donald Trump — With Mom Instead

Tiffany Trump chose to spend Thanksgiving day with her mom this year, rather than dad Donald Trump. The 24-year-old traveled to NYC for the festivities, and the pics she posted are way too cute!

Like mother, like daughter! Tiffany Trump, 24, spent Thanksgiving with her mom, Marla Maples, 54, in New York City this year, and the two looked like they had a fabulous time together! Sharing some pics from the Nov. 23 holiday, Tiffany wrote via Instagram, “Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁.” Someone noticeably missing from her series of photos though was dad Donald Trump, 71, as he was in Florida celebrating with his current wife Melania, 47, and their 11-year-old son Barron. Tiffany and her mom’s Thanksgiving looked low-key but special, and they were joined by at least one friend. Click here to see pics of the Kardashian’s Thanksgiving celebration.

Tiffany’s Instagram post featured three photos and one video. In one pic, she and her mom pose for a selfie together with a filter that put drum sticks on their heads as ears. In another snapshot, she and her mom are standing next to each other smiling, all dressed up for the special day. The vid shows Tiffany with her friend, both wishing Tiffany’s followers a “happy Thanksgiving.” While Trump’s youngest daughter chose to share current photos, Marla posted throwback pics from Thanksgivings past.

“#Tbt Thanksgiving from years gone by with Tiff & pecan pie, Our Mom-Mom Ann 😇, lil sister Danielle, Daddy Stan, & of course Dingdaddy 😁 May your day be blessed with sweet memories & new everyday miracles of love,” the POTUS’ second wife captioned the sweet Instagram gallery. She also shared the selfie pic of her and Tiffany though, writing next to that one, “Me and my little drumstick🍗 After dinner, pre-dishes fun! Hope you found lots of reasons to smile today. Grateful for time with Tiff sharing in a special #momsanddaughters weekend. ❤️.”

How sweet is THAT? Donald and Melania spent part of their holiday serving lunch to U.S. Coast Guard members in Florida, and their act of service appeared to be not only a success, but a lot of fun too. “Thrilled to spend part of our Thanksgiving w the local Coast Guard station in Florida. Thank you to all members of the military who keep us safe!” Melania posted via Twitter soon after meeting the American heroes.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Tiffany doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with her dad?