‘The Magicians’ Set Sail On An ‘Epic Quest’ For Magic In First Season 3 Trailer

Can magic be saved? According to ‘The Magicians’, yes! In the first trailer for season three, Quentin, Julia, Eliot and the rest of the gang fight hard to bring magic back to the world.

Will The Magicians reunite once again in season three to save the world? Hopefully! In the first trailer for season three, we get a sneak peek of what’s to come — and whether or not our faves can actually save magic. We see Julia (Stella Maeve) showing off that she still has a spark (literally), working with Quentin (Jason Ralph) to figure out what it means, and we also see Quentin come face-to-face with a sullen Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley). Plus, in Fillory, dynamic duo Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil) are desperately trying to find their own way to save magic.

In the trailer, Quentin laments about how all they ever did was complain about what they couldn’t do with magic, and now that it’s gone they all realize how much they took it for granted. We see the fairy queen rolling an eyeball around in her fingers, and the Dean (Rick Worthy) relying on his students to save magic for everyone. Other moments show Eliot heading into the wilds of Fillory to take matters into his own hands, Julia and Alice teaming up, and the group getting sent on an “epic quest” — by sea!

As you might remember, season two of The Magicians ended with a major bummer: magic was gone. From everywhere. Forever. It all started when Quentin killed Ember in hopes of avoiding losing magic, only to find out the consequence would be to lose magic. Awkward. Plus, Alice went on the lamb after finding out she had an enemy preparing to take her life, and the fairies declared war on Fillory by surrounding Eliot and Margo in the castle. Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, Penny is dying and Julia told Quentin she was getting flashes of magic — even though magic is dead. Hmm.

