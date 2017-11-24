Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are ‘Perfect For Each Other’: Friends Think He’s ‘The One’ For Her

Could Joe Alwyn one day become Mr. Taylor Swift? It’s very possible, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Taylor’s friends think he’s ‘the one’ for her!

“Joe [Alwyn] and Taylor [Swift] are absolutely perfect for each other. Their personalities totally balance each other out. This is probably the healthiest relationship Taylor has ever been in, and she’s incredibly happy. There’s zero drama between Taylor and Joe, and there’s no petty game playing or competing for attention. They really respect one another, as well as support and champion each other, and they have an awesome bond. Even when they are thousands of miles apart, they make the effort to stay connected, by texting, FaceTiming and emailing each other—Taylor and Joe are fully committed to maintaining a healthy loving relationship, and they are in it for the long term. Taylor’s friends have never seen her this happy before, they really believe that he’s ‘the one’,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t this so exciting? At just 27 years old, Taylor Swift has already found “the one.” She’s so lucky. Some people go their entire lives without finding “the one,” but not Taylor — she obviously found something special with Joe, 26. And that’s exactly why Taylor is committed to making her relationship work when she goes on tour in 2018. “Their relationship is amazing because they are both committed to making it work. It’s just a very normal and respectful relationship, built on give-and-take. Joe is a gentleman and just a great guy to date,” a second source previously told us.

Taylor even gushed about Joe on a track from her new album, Reputation. In “New Year’s Day,” she sings about how she’ll always be there for her new love, no matter what: “You squeeze my hands 3 times in the back of the taxi / I can tell that it’s going to be long road / I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town babe / Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home.”

They’re so perfect for each other!

