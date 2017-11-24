BTS & Steve Aoki Debut ‘MIC Drop’ Remix With Desiigner & Sweetly Dedicate It To Fans

Banger alert! K-pop superstars BTS have teamed up with Steve Aoki and Desiigner for an epic remix of their song ‘MIC Drop,’ and the coolest part is that it happened thanks to fans’ dedication. They even released a music video to go with it!

It’s a Black Friday miracle! BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook), Steve Aoki, 39, and Desiigner, 20, have released the highly-anticipated remix of BTS’ hit “MIC Drop,” and it’s total fire. Listen to the new track, which dropped today, Nov. 24, below! You can also watch the music video above. So epic!

BTS confirmed the collaboration on Nov. 7, tweeting that it was a “surprise present” for the BTS ARMY, which the band’s fanbase is fondly known as. “Thanks to fans around the world, [BTS’ album Her did well.] In return for their support, we prepared the remix,” the band’s company Big Hit Entertainment also announced in a statement. So awesome!

As Steve previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, working with the guys on the project was one of his favorite experiences. “It’s an incredible song. The guys are so talented and it’s a pleasure to work with them and their team. I’m excited,” he told us. BTS also tweeted a fun pic on Nov. 21 of them hanging out with Steve, and all we have to say to that is, can we please be in this friendship? See more photos of BTS here.

Still, everyone’s hungry for more. Not to worry — as RM revealed to us at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, BTS has plenty up their sleeves! “More music will come out really soon,” he promised. Yas!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the “MIC Drop” remix? Listen and tell us if you love it in the comments!