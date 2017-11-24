Selena Gomez Looks Happier Than Ever Spending Thanksgiving With Family — But Where’s Justin?

Selena Gomez’s smile at Thanksgiving was bigger than the state of Texas. Yet, as she celebrated the holiday with her family, Justin Bieber was no where to be found.

Seriously, did Justin Bieber, 23, not get an invite to the Selena Gomez family Thanksgiving? A picture of Selena, 25, posing outside her house in Texas on Nov. 23 hit the Internet, showing the newly blonde “Wolves” singer posing side-by-side (or is this butt-by-butt) with a bunch of her loved ones. Selena stuck out her tongue while making a funny face, and it looked like she was completely content to be surrounded with her family and friends. A second pic also revealed her outside, getting nice and toasty by a fire pit. Family, food and flames? Sounds like the perfect Thanksgiving.

Jelena fans were hoping that Justin would have a spot at the dinner table when Selena was spotted slurping on some spaghetti in a Nov. 21 Instagram video. The clip revealed that Sel had made the trip back to Texas, but yet again, she was having “dinner for one.” There was no Justin! When the two sealed their renewed relationship with a kiss – literally – Jelena fans were hoping they would share Thanksgiving together. How cute would it have been if these two lovebirds split the wishbone?

Well, it may have been too soon for Biebs to fix himself a plate at Selena’s family dinner. Even though Selena is happy to have Justin back in her life, her family wasn’t thrilled to see Jelena back from the dead. “[He] will never be accepted by us,” one of her family members told TMZ in October. It seems that Selena’s fam hasn’t forgotten all the heartbreak and pain that he put her through in the past. Perhaps they will be more forgiving when Christmas rolls around? Or maybe around St. Patrick’s Day? Justin has reportedly vowed to be a “better person” for Selena, so maybe by July 4th, he’ll finally win over the rest of Selena’s family. Fingers crossed.

November 23: Selena & her family celebrating Thanksgiving at her house in Texas. pic.twitter.com/FZlZQaK4OD — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) November 24, 2017

November 23: Selena with family on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ETc8w3shjj — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) November 24, 2017

It seems that Selena and Justin will have to celebrate Thanksgiving when she gets back to Los Angeles. After all, any day is a great day for turkey, potatoes and macaroni and cheese, right? “[She] made it clear to him that even if [them spending the holiday together] is not happening, she wants to make some of her favorite traditional dishes for him,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Hope Justin’s hungry because Selena’s excited to “share her family traditions with Justin,” even if her family…isn’t.

Do you think Justin and Selena will spend Christmas together, HollywoodLifers?