Selena Gomez, Lea Michele & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It may be a short work week, but there was no shortage of amazing fashion! See our favorite looks in the gallery below!

Selena Gomez, 25, wore a gorgeous yellow Calvin Klein dress while in New York for the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on November 21. It was romantic and flowing as she walked the carpet. Just one night earlier, she was in L.A. at the American Music Awards, where she wore basically the opposite outfit — a short, tight, black leather dress by Coach! She also showed off her blonde hair makeover! Also at the AMAs, Lea Michele, 31, was pretty in pink, wearing a romantic J. Mendel gown. Zendaya was gorgeous in Miu Miu for the Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York on November 21. We loved her lavender dress and thigh-high boots!

Across the world, models stunned at the taping of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Models walked a pink carpet for the after party in Shanghai, China on November 20. Cindy Bruna wore a gorgeous white Brandon Maxwell suit with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. Bella Hadid was red hot in a corseted Alexandre Vauthier dress. STUNNING. Also on November 20, Fergie wore a denim shirt and denim skirt on Good Morning Britain in London and looked incredibly cool.

At the In the Fade film premiere in Hamburg, Germany on November 21, Diane Kruger wore a stunning black and gold sequin Vera Wang creation. Gwen Stefani wore a black dress with a velvet heart on the bodice while doing an appearance at NYC’s Empire State Building on November 20. Lily Collins announced the nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards in a floral Zimmerman dress, Christian Louboutin heels, and Piaget jewelry. See our best dressed stars of the week in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, was Selena Gomez your best dressed star of the week?