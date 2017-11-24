Nike Unveils New ‘Midnight Fog’ Version Of $190 VaporMax Shoes: How To Buy These Hot Kicks

Christmas is going to be so fly for sneakerheads, as Nike dropped the new Midnight Fog variation of their Air VaporMax shoe on Black Friday. These kicks are going to go fast, so find out how to get your hands on a pair.

What’s blacker than black on Black Friday? The newest version of Nike’s Air VaporMax shoe, that’s what. The line released the “Midnight Fog” variation of the kick on Nov. 24, giving sneakerheads and fashionable footwear fans a reason to get up and out of bed on Black Friday. This shoe, which retails for about $190, according to Kicks On Fire, is on sale at select Nike stores on Black Friday. For those who had a little too much Thanksgiving Turkey and slept in, don’t worry. These shoes will be available online for Cyber Monday (that’s Nov. 27, btw.)

So, what sets these new VaporMax shoes apart, besides the hauntingly dark Midnight Fog colorway? Well, besides the snazzy new colors – which feature a olive-tinted version of the trademark Swoosh – the shoe replaces the customary Flyknit upper with mesh and an additional synthetic paneling, according to Sneaker News. What does that all mean? Well when a fan turns off the light, the shoe shines in the dark with an iridescent glow. This isn’t glow in the dark – this is something much cooler. It’s perfect for late night jog – or if someone just wants to take a walk around the block. Sweet.

If that wasn’t enough to get a shoe-enthusiast psyched, Nike announced that they will release an Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax in black in 2018, according to Kicks On Fire. The brand Off-White is all over this predominantly black shoe, which will have a black tongue, a mini orange tab on the swoosh and clear VaporMax sole. These kicks will retail for a price of $250 when they hit the streets at stores and online in 2018, so for those who missed out on the Midnight Fog, save those pennies.

Are you psyched for the new VaporMax shoes, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to try to get the Midnight Fog or are you going to hold out for the Off-White x Nike version?