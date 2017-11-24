Miley Cyrus Wants To Get Pregnant ASAP: Why Those ‘Baby Bump’ Rumors ‘Drove Her Crazy’

With Miley Cyrus slamming ‘baby bump’ rumors as ‘rude,’ it seems like she doesn’t want kids. Quite the contrary, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she totally wants to start a family with Liam Hemsworth.

Bump? What bump? No, that was just a third helping of turkey. At least, that’s what Miley Cyrus, 25, squashing talk that the “bump” she sported at Thanksgiving was a bun in her oven. She called the speculation that she was pregnant with Liam Hemsworth’s baby “rude,” and for good reason, as a source close to Miley EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that this talk hit close to home “Miley didn’t really appreciate the speculation of people thinking she was pregnant,” the insider says, “because it is something she has thought about for a while that hasn’t happened yet.

“She wants to be married, she wants to start a family but Liam isn’t 100% ready for all of that just yet,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She can only hint about it so much.” It doesn’t help when, for example, fans mistake a picture of her with a full belly and start suggesting she’s pregnant. “It kind of drives her crazy because she would want nothing more than for those rumors to be true,” the insider says.

“Miley is just waiting for Liam to be just as ready as she has become. She knows that it is all in time but if it was up to her, she would love to speed up the process,” the source tells HollywoodLIfe.com. It also doesn’t really help when Miley’s friends think that she and Liam would make for the perfect parents. Miley is a “natural” mother, a friend of the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Miley and Liam’s relationship is “rock solid.” If, as a couple, they were looking for the perfect time to start a family, it would be now.

Though, judging by how long it’s taking these two lovebirds to tie the knot, fans better just cool it when hitting the “bump watch” alarm. Miley and Liam are in no rush to get hitched because they take marriage “very seriously,” so it’s safe to presume they’re not going to carelessly get knocked up on a whim. Seems that, for now, the closest Miley is going to get to “babies” is that tattoo on her foot.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Miley would make a great mom? Do you think she and Liam should wait to have kids?