Melania Trump Wears Bizarre Checkered Shirt & Cap Serving Thanksgiving Lunch To Coast Guard

Looking comfortable & casual for once, Melania Trump totally dressed down for Thanksgiving lunch — but did it work? The FLOTUS didn’t look like herself!

Melania Trump, 47, made an uncharacteristic wardrobe choice when serving a Thanksgiving meal to members of the US Coast Guard in Florida on Nov. 23. Giving back to some of the men and women who helped others in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the First Lady, who served alongside her husband Donald Trump, 71, sported a pink gingham button-down top and black slacks. She also had on blue Converse sneakers and, to top it all off, an official White House baseball cap. There’s no question Melania looked appropriate for the setting, but it WAS out-of-the-ordinary to see her in something so, well, normal! Click here to see Melania Trump vs. Michelle Obama fashion.

The FLOTUS’ shirt was actually purchased from J.Crew and it was part of the retailer’s 2012 collection. In fact, it’s the same shirt Melania wore when she, Donald, and their 11-year-old son Barron Trump returned to the White House from Camp David in August. To complete her laid-back look, Melania pulled her long brunette locks into a slick ponytail, tucking it through the gap in her hat. She also had on minimal makeup, most noticeably wearing her signature bronzer and nude lip. Most importantly though, Melania dressed down to perform an act of service, which apparently was very successful.

“Thrilled to spend part of our Thanksgiving w the local Coast Guard station in Florida. Thank you to all members of the military who keep us safe!” the former model posted via Twitter soon after meeting with the American heroes. While there, she thanked the Coast Guard members for their continued efforts — especially in the days and weeks that followed Hurricane Harvey. Then, after addressing the group of men and women, she and Donald served lunch to them before posing for pictures.

Thrilled to spend part of our Thanksgiving w the local Coast Guard station in Florida. Thank you to all members of the military who keep us safe! #HappyThanksgiving2017 pic.twitter.com/WKpDCoi2Rx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 23, 2017

In the past, Melania has been criticized for her over-the-top style choices — like when she wore high heels for a tour of Hurricane Harvey damage. While not only completely impractical, some people deemed her “insensitive” for making a fashion statement in front of people who had just lost everything. She seems to be learning though, as this outing definitely called for a more casual vibe, and she 100 percent delivered!

