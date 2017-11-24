Mase Drops Brutal Cam’Ron Diss Track & He Claps Back: ‘Let’s Play’

It’s on! Harlem rapper Mase took aim at Cam’Ron on a scathing new track called ‘The Oracle,’ referencing everything from his bad business deals to alleged sexual relations with his sister, and Cam has already fired back!

Mase, 40, and Cam’Ron, 41, have feuded tons of times over the years, but this time, it’s Mase who has thrown the first punch in the form of a new song that promises to set the record straight about their relationship, which goes back to their middle school days in Harlem. “Imagine 20 years with a bitter b***h in the same drama / P***y n***a wearing pink, guess he think he matching,” Mase raps on his explosive new track “The Oracle, making fun of Cam’s famous fur look.

“I’m a paint a picture let the n***a’s pick the caption / F**k bars, Imma tell n***as what really happened,” Mase continues. Intrigued? Listen below!

Obviously, Cam wasn’t going to take that sitting down. He took to Instagram to share a photo of rapper/Pastor Mase holding a bible, captioning it, “Good morning to u to betha…lol, Let’s play n*gga..” Ooh. Well, considering some of the wild references on this track, it’s safe to say that this is going to be one of the biggest beefs of 2018.

Listen to “The Oracle:”

Good morning to u to betha…lol, Let's play nigga.. 😘 A post shared by @mr_camron on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Check out more of the lyrics to “The Oracle:

I know your digital sells I know about your digits

I know Sony Red didn’t wanna your sh*t distribute

I know its crickets so f*ck it use my name so they can click it

I made you, I raised you, why would I play you

When you dealing with this power n*gga Flex can’t save

Me amorin, drive the foreign, kick the door in

Lady treat me lie him important, I don’t even think of scoring

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Cam’ron’s next move will be? Tell us how you feel about all of this!