Ariel Winter Getting Engaged? She’s Hoping For A Christmas Proposal From BF Levi Meaden

Are those wedding or Christmas bells we hear? They may be both, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Ariel Winter is hoping to get engaged this holiday season!

“Ariel [Winter] is dropping hints that her and Levi [Meaden] are going to get engaged soon. She’s hoping to get a ring for Christmas. She’s already shown Levi the ring she wants, it’s something they’ve openly talked about. Ariel’s sure that he’s the one for her and they do seem to be a really good match. It’s a healthy relationship. He’s very sweet to her — it’s obvious he adores her,” a friend of Ariel’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see more pics of Ariel and Levi!

Wow. Can you believe it? After just a year of dating Levi, 30, the 19-year-old Modern Family star may be getting hitched! As we recently told you, Ariel and Levi just celebrated their one-year anniversary. To celebrate the momentous occasion, which went down in mid-November, Ariel posted a photo of herself straddling and kissing Levi in front of a waterfall. “Happy 1 year anniversary my love,” she captioned the sexy photo on Instagram. “I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.”

Some may say it’s too quick for Ariel and Levi to become engaged, but it sounds like they’re very in love. And if he adores her as much as our source says he does, then he’s a catch and she should definitely hang on to him! Our fingers are crossed for that Christmas engagement.

