Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hosts Pink-Themed Family Thanksgiving At Home — Teasing Baby Girl Again?

Kylie Jenner just loves messing with fans! As the host of Thanksgiving, the pregnant star’s dining room table transformed into a pink wonderland. See the pics here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, hosted Thanksgiving at her place yet again this year, and fans think the pregnant star used the occasion as another opportunity to tease the fact that she’s reportedly expecting a baby girl early next year. For one, Kylie’s been super into pink lately, and for the holiday on Nov. 23, her dining room table looks like it received a massive pink makeover! The young mom-to-be showed off her work via Instagram Stories, writing over the image, “Thanksgiving at Kylie’s.” In the photo, Kylie’s table is decorated beautifully complete with pink ombre chairs surrounding it. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s pregnancy.

Hanging on the wall behind the lavish setup is a series of framed artwork, the dominant overall color being pink. Hmm, is Kylie trying to tell us something? Either way, her Thanksgiving table looked gorgeous, but that wasn’t the only impressive thing about her setup. The star also made sure her family had MORE than enough to eat — and the treats she provided seemed endless! Proudly showing off her delicious-looking spread, Kylie posted images of festive donuts, cake pops, brownies, chocolate-covered pretzels, cookies, and pies-on-a-stick. Basically, Kylie totally outdid herself!

For the main meal, Kylie shared a pic of her piled-high plate, and it seems she and her guests enjoyed the classics: turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, plus sweet potato casserole, and crispy brussels sprouts. The beauty mogul ended up hosting momager Kris Jenner, 62; sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian; and brother Rob Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian, 33, on the other hand, was busy hosting her own Thanksgiving at boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, home in Cleveland for the second year in a row.

Just earlier this month, aerial images of Kylie’s home revealed she was throwing a pink-themed party at her house. Obviously fans believed it was her baby shower and that it means she’s having a little girl! She also took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a gorgeous pic of herself all dressed up in pink. Once again, fans were convinced it’s a shot from her pregnancy photo shoot — and that the pink means it’s a girl! Only time will tell.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you convinced Kylie’s having a baby girl? What do you think of her Thanksgiving celebration?