Khloe Kardashian Hides Bump Under PJs & Shows Off All-White Thanksgiving Table

Khloe Kardashian spent this Thanksgiving with her loving BF Tristan Thompson for the 2nd year in a row in Cleveland, where the rumored soon-to-be-mom covered up in wintry pajamas!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, appeared to spend Thanksgiving away from the rest of the Kardashian fam this year once again, but they looked like they were having the time of their lives in a series of sweet snaps! In one photo, Khloe hides her alleged baby bump in a pair of soft-looking, matching pajamas, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Check out the new snaps from her and Tristan in the gallery, attached!

Khloe took fans inside her holiday preparations starting on Nov. 22, putting her beautifully set Thanksgiving table on display. “For Thanksgiving, I always set the table two days before,” she declared, and florist William Lynch could also be seen decking out the home with tons of white roses. So stunning!

“Now I’m exhausted, so I need just to chill for a minute. I have been cooking since, like, 10:00 AM — or baking. Tomorrow’s all cooking,” Khloe said in another snap on Wednesday. Fortunately, it was all worth it in the end!

Meanwhile, Khloe’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, — who is also reportedly pregnant — hosted Kris Jenner, 61, Kendall Jenner, 21, Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 30, for Thanksgiving at her home in Calabasas, CA.

