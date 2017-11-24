Jordin Sparks Announces Sex Of Unborn Baby In Sweet Thanksgiving Reveal: ‘We Can’t Wait’

Taking to Instagram for a special Thanksgiving announcement, Jordin Sparks & her hubby revealed if they’re having a boy or girl! See the adorable pic here.

Aw! Jordin Sparks, 27, and her new husband Dana Isaiah, 25, couldn’t be more “thankful” — and it’s all because of their baby-on-the-way! Bursting with happiness, the duo announced to fans on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, the sex of their unborn little one with the cutest pic, and…it’s a BOY! “IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!” Jordin captioned her Instagram pic. “@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man! 💙💙💙💙.” Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

In the photo, Jordin and Dana sit on the ground surrounded by blue confetti. The parents-to-be are all smiles as they proudly hold up some of the decoration, and Jordin gently has her hands placed on her baby bump. SO precious! “We’re beyond excited to be having a little boy,” the couple told People magazine in a statement. “We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!” Jordin and Dana apparently held a gender reveal party with their families on Thanksgiving day, and we’re sure this is one holiday they’ll never forget!

The two secretly tied the knot on July 16 and announced they’re expecting their first child earlier this month, on Nov. 14. “We’re both really excited,” Jordin told the mag. “[Dana’s] been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.” Something else the singer’s excited about? Her pregnancy curves! “I’ve always loved my curves. Now I have different ones and I’m excited about them,” she said.

“For the past month, it’s been this in-between stage where I’ve been taking a hair tie and clipping the hole of [my] jeans onto the little buckle,” the star added. “It kind of helps open them a little bit. Then that stopped working and I was just like ‘Babe, can I wear your sweatpants?’ I’ve been wearing his sweatpants all the time!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Jordin and Dana are having a baby boy? What do you think they’ll name him?