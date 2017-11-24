Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton PDA During Relaxing Holiday Getaway In Oklahoma: I’m So ‘Thankful’

Sweet escape! Gwen Stefani jetted to Oklahoma right after the NYC parade to spend quality time with her bae Blake Shelton, and their pics will have you melting.

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, are forever couple goals! Gwen headed to Oklahoma after her performance at the Macy’s Parade in NYC to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with Blake and her family, and she documented the holiday in a series of heartwarming Snapchat and Instagram pics. Check them all out below!

“Thankful,” Gwen wrote on one photo of Blake in his element — that is, fishing on a peaceful lake — with his arm around her son Apollo, 3. “Had the best thanksgiving,” she captioned another pic, where Blake is seen giving the “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer a huge smack on the cheek. Aww! See more photos of Gwen and Blake here.

Gwen shared other family pics and snaps from the day, plus a look at the incredible food and decorations that they laid out for the big meal. (Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the best celeb food pics from Thanksgiving this year!) Finally, Blake made an appearance on Gwen’s Instagram Story to announce that her new holiday album you Make It Feel Like Christmas is dominating the iTunes Charts, and he showed his phone to the camera to prove he’d bought the record. Love it!

#thankful gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Had the best thanksgiving ❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Family #sograteful gx #happythanksgiving A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Blake and Gwen were able to spend Thanksgiving together?