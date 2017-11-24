Emma Watson Breaks Up With Boyfriend, William Knight, After 2 Years Together

Emma Watson & her BF of nearly 2 years, William Knight, have reportedly called it quits! Even crazier, the two apparently cut ties earlier this year but kept it super quiet. Get the details here!

Emma Watson, 27, is newly single, according to US Weekly. That mag confirmed on Nov. 24 that the actress and her boyfriend of nearly two years, William “Mack” Night, 37, have split. Apparently, the duo “went their separate ways earlier this year,” and they were last seen together on May 25. The former couple were first spotted together back in October 2015, when they attended the Broadway musical Hamilton. Click here to see some of the worst celebrity breakups in pics.

While not much is known about Emma and William as a pair, since the star likes to her personal life private, we do know that, like Emma, William is a graduate of Brown University. He also reportedly has an Ivy League education, as he graduated from Princeton in 2003. While there, he earned a Bachelor’s in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. On top of that, he has an MBA from Columbia Business School. Pretty impressive, right? But regardless of his intellect, clearly he and Emma weren’t a good match for each other!

Recently, Emma announced that she no longer takes photos with fans as a way to deal with worldwide fame. She said she doesn’t want to give out “tracking data” of where she is and what she’s wearing. Part of that also means not talking about her romantic relationships. “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she told Vanity Fair in February. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

