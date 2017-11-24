Dear Ivanka: Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde & More Slam Her Dad’s Policies In IG Posts To Her

These A-listers have a message for the First Daughter! Taking to Instagram on Thanksgiving, celebs openly challenged Ivanka Trump — & the message’s gone viral!

Celebrities have a holiday wish for Ivanka Trump, 36. On Thanksgiving day, Nov. 23, Olivia Wilde, 33; Cara Delevingne, 25; Sophia Amoruso, 33; Alexa Chung, 34; and Sophia Bush, 35 — among others — pleaded with President Donald Trump‘s, 71, daughter to help thousands of DREAMers. The stars, whom Ivanka follows on Instagram, officially called her out via the social media site, asking her to advocate for young undocumented immigrants. The trend apparently started with Sophia Amoruso, according to BuzzFeed. Sophia is the founder of online clothing store Nasty Gal, as well as the author of #GirlBoss.

Sophia constructed a post saying, “Dear Ivanka — I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December.” She continued, “Every day that passes without a clean Dream Act means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth. 7,901 youth have already lost DACA and 122 more will lose it each day. Thank you and happy holidays.” She captioned her image, “Happy Thanksgiving, Ivanka 💕 #cleandreamact.”

Soon other stars began following suit, posting the exact same message on their own Instagram accounts. So far, Ivanka has yet to respond. The DREAMers these stars are referring to is a group of over than 800,000 young immigrants who came to the U.S. undocumented when they were children. They are now facing the threat of deportation due to the imminent revocation of the DACA program, which was created by the Obama administration in 2012. Click here to see pics of Ivanka Trump with her family.

The program allowed young undocumented immigrants to work, study, and get driver’s licenses if they came to this country as children. However, back in September, Donald decided to end the program, leaving the future of hundreds of thousands of immigrants uncertain.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love these viral posts? Do you think Ivanka will ever respond to them?