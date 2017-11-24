Black Friday Fights: Cops Shut Down Alabama Mall Over Violent Brawl & More Nasty Scuffles

Black Friday fights are erupting around the country as shoppers rush to get those deals! An Alabama mall was shut down after a violent brawl broke out, and a baby was reportedly hit with a shoe during the chaos.

Black Friday is today, Nov. 24, but the drama started early when many stores opened on Thanksgiving Day yesterday. The Riverchase Galleria in Alabama was shut down at 11:20 PM by police after a fight broke out late at night between two girls, as AL.com reports, and paramedics treated one of the victims onsite for minor injuries! So scary.

After one person was reportedly detained, “someone threw a shoe over railing and the shoe hit a baby,” as Local Fox News producer Steffany Means also wrote on Facebook. Police officer Brian Hale said that “the fight was over a personal matter between two females and had nothing to do with shopping sales,” according to WVTM13, but when the shoe flew over the railing and hit a baby on the first level, “that started a second fight,” claims a witness named Jackie Robinson. Terrifying!

Fortunately, no one went to the hospital, and the mall has since been reopened. You can see videos of the violent brawl, which took place in Hoover (outside Birmingham) via Facebook and Twitter below, and be sure to read up on tips about how to stay safe on Black Friday here!

JUST IN: @HooverPD say they responded to several reports of fights at the Galleria Thursday night. Here's video of one incident outside the Buckle store. More on @WBRCnews this morning. pic.twitter.com/UZEZQGykGE — Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, another video of a brawl at a Walmart store has been making the rounds on Twitter, though it’s unclear if it took place this year. Watch:

This is the content I want to see today. There should be an NFL redzone channel but for Black Friday fights

pic.twitter.com/fo6CjTTszu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 24, 2017

