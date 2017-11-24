Deck the halls and your DVR with Freeform’s first original Christmas movie, ‘Angry Angel.’ The movie’s stars reveal to HL EXCLUSIVELY some juicy tidbits about the film’s ‘love connections’ and ‘tips’ on how to get into heaven!

Angry Angel will premiere Monday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform. The two-hour television event will air during Freeform’s annual Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas. The movie, from Sony Pictures Television, stars Jason Biggs, Brenda Song, Ricky Mabe, Andrew Bachelor, and Andy Favreau. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE video featuring Jason and Brenda talking all about the highly-anticipated holiday movie! Brenda plays a young woman-turned-angel, Allison Pyke, who has to deal with some romantic complications as she tries to get into heaven.

“There’s like a huge venn diagram when it comes to all the love connections in Angry Angel, because as Megan, she was married to Patrick, [and] she runs into him and she sees that he’s moved on with Jill, whom she automatically dislikes because, duh, Jill’s awesome,” Brenda tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in our video. “It’s worse when you finds someone that you care about with someone who’s actually awesome. But then also her as Pyke, she has started dating this guy named Barker, who is wonderful and wants to take the next step, but because she’s always lived in this mindset of, “I’m ready to go to heaven. I’m out of here. I’m out of here,” she doesn’t commit to any of her friends or family or Barker. I think ultimately what it comes down to is she’s split in two. She does care about Barker, but she’s still in love with Patrick. But she no longer lives that life, she’s not Megan anymore. But she hasn’t fully stepped into being Pyke, so it’s a very, very messy triangle, venn diagram.”

So what’s preventing Pyke from getting into heaven? “I think the thing about Pyke is that what she doesn’t realize is that miracles aren’t really like miracles, they’re more just acts of kindness,” Brenda continues. “When you look at all these miracles in this movie, they’re more acts of kindness than anything. They’re nothing supernatural. They’re really acts of kindness. For her, it’s her doing it for the wrong reason.”

Pyke also has an angel mentor named Jason Biggs, ironically played by Jason. The actor reveals his “tips” on how to be able to pass through those pearly gates. “In general, I think at least the code that I live by is to try to be myself and be good to people,” he says. “Be good to people as best as you can be. Look, I make a lot of mistakes. I’m hoping that despite those mistakes and my general desire to be a good person will outweigh that and I’ll be able to slide in there somehow. Or at least heaven adjacent. Somewhere close.”

