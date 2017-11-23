Zac Efron, Olivia Wilde & More Flaunt Hot Bodies On Thanksgiving Getaways

Hollywood’s hottest stars jetted off on lavish vacations for the Thanksgiving! Emily Ratajkowski bared her booty in a sexy bikini, and Zac Efron went shirtless on the beach! See more celebs hit the beach on holiday!

Winter time fine! Hollywood’s A-List hit the beaches for Thanksgiving and they bared it all in the sun! Emily Ratajkowski, 26, wished her fans a “Happy Thanksgiving from paradise,” on Instagram where she posed for numerous bikini shots. The model kept it sexy — in a leopard bikini — and showed off her naked booty, chiseled abs and sultry cleavage in the shots. Check out Emily, Zac Efron, 30, and more stars who opted for beach getaways this Thanksgiving holiday!

Zac Efron is thankful for plenty this year. The Baywatch actor headed to the beach for his very own zen holiday, where he focused on mediation. “Feeling thankful for all the love and support I receive from my fans, family and friends,” Zac captioned a photo of him meditating on a beautiful beach. “Happy Thanksgiving all,” he added. The easy-on-the-eyes stud gave us all a treat, going shirtless in the sand and sun. His tan skin glistened in the natural sunlight, where the clear skies and blue ocean water appeared to be straight out of a fairytale.

Then, there’s the gorgeous, Olivia Wilde, 33, who headed to Maui, Hawaii for a Thanksgiving family vacation. The actress was joined by her comedian/actor beau, Jason Sudeikis, 42, and their two children, Otis, 3, and Daisy, 1. Olivia strut her stuff on the beach on Thanksgiving morning, where she was photographed in a sexy, blue one-piece. The plunging bathing suit showed off her incredible post-baby body as she frolicked through the ocean. Olivia appeared relaxed with a flawless, fresh face and slicked back hair from the salt water. She even made time to paddle board in the sun! But, Olivia’s vacation wasn’t all play and no work.

Olivia spent a portion of her Thanksgiving morning penning a short, but powerful message to Ivanka Trump, 36. She urged President Trump‘s daughter to pass a CLEAN Dream Act for immigrant youth in America. “Dear Ivanka, I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December,” Olivia wrote in her call to action on Instagram. She continued, “Every day that passes without a clean Dream Act means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth. 7,901 youth have already lost DACA and 122 more will lose it each day. Thank you and happy holidays.” The Dream Act is a bill to protect undocumented minors who receive legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program [DACA].

