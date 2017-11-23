Minnesota Vikings Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The Thanksgiving NFL Game

It’s time for the most revered of Thanksgiving traditions: football! The Minnesota Vikings head to Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET, so grab a bite to eat before tuning in to watch!

Happy Thanksgiving! For the NFL, it’s one of the best days of the year, as the league celebrates with some hard-hitting football action. Kicking things off is a NFC North showdown. The red-hot Minnesota Vikings bundle up to head on over to Motown, as they’ll battle their conference rivals, the Detroit Lions. Both teams need a win here, as it could determine who takes the conference (and thus, secure a spot in the playoffs.) Though it’s a day of feasting, both teams will be hungry when they hit the field.

The 8-2 Vikings would pretty much wrap up the division with a win here, securing a three-game lead in the NFC North with just five weeks of play left, according to CBS Sports. However, if the Lions, who are 6-4, pick up a W in this game, it might lead them towards their first division title since 1993. Plus, they’ve already beaten the Vikings earlier in the season, and these inter-division battles serve as tiebreakers. A 2-0 sweep of the Vikings could be the difference between the post-season and watching the playoffs at home.

Minnesota is coming off a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams and the Lions are riding high after putting away the Bears, 27-24. Both teams have a lot at stake. What better time than this holiday to settle this score? “Playing meaningful football on Thanksgiving is a whole lot of fun,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “This year should be no different. Any time you win on Thanksgiving, it’s a blast. The turkey tastes a whole lot better.” Indeed.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Vikings will go all the way to the Super Bowl? Do you think the Lions will make the playoffs at all?