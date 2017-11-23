National Dog Show 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Adorable Pups Compete Online

Who needs Thanksgiving football when you could be watching the National Dog Show? We’ve got the live stream details on how you can tune in to watch the cute pups compete online on Nov. 23 from noon to 2pm across each time zone.

Woof woof! Thanksgiving Day has gone to the dogs as the 16th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina, will give us plenty of adorable pup action while you’re getting that turkey and fixings ready for dinner. The holiday tradition is held at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia where the all-breed contest goes down, and NBC will televise the puptactular action. It will air in each time zone from noon to 2pm, so the dogs will be the perfect companion for anyone slaving away in the kitchen who wants an adorable pooch distraction, or those who would rather watch furry friends than football. Scroll down for the live stream details for how you can watch online.

As always, smooth voiced actor John O’Hurley, 63, presides as host of the beloved event that showcases 2,000 of America’s top dogs from over 170 breeds. “For 16 years, the National Dog Show Presented by Purina has been at the forefront of the purebred dog world,” said O’Hurley in a statement. “I’m proud to be a part of a legacy that not only celebrates such a rich history of dog breeds, but also being part of a tradition that entertains everyone from 4 to 94.” See pics of past National Dog Show pups, here.

Alongside O’Hurley, “The Dean” David Frei will be ringside to give his expert commentary on the breeds competing for Best in Show. NBC Sports’ Mary Carillo will be on the sidelines giving her insight and Olympic skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will be backstage to cover all the fluffing and grooming action. Last year’s Best in Show winner was Gia the Greyhound, who in 2016 took home her 44th Best in Show victory to become the most winning hound in the country. We can’t wait to see which pup takes the crown in 2017!

You can watch the National Dog Show on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 2pm in whatever time zone you live in. Catch it online via NBC sports by submitting your cable provider information. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2017 NATIONAL DOG SHOW.

HollywoodLifers, what breed are you rooting for to win Best in Show?