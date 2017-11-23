New York Giants Vs. Washington Redskins Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Have some room for dessert? After a Thanksgiving stuffed with action, the New York Giants take on the Washington Redskins at 8:30 PM ET. Grab some pie and tune in to this NFL game!

The struggling New York Giants are coming off their biggest (and only second) win of the season, having upset the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL is still reeling from that fact. Now, can the Big Blue Wrecking Crew go for seconds when they head south to meet the Washington team on their home turf? Washington looks to end a two-game losing skid, and would love to end Thanksgiving by snacking on the Giants’ defense. However, it’s possible that Eli Manning, 36, and his crew decided to bring a steaming plate of defeat for the Washington’s potluck. It’s going to get nasty between these two rivals, so grab a cold turkey leg and watch this game before the tryptophan kicks in.

“The short week — it affects the players,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said, per Fox Sports. “They have to obviously recover very quickly, not just physically but mentally and emotionally to get ready for the next one. You have to shove a game plan in there. You probably have got to keep it somewhat simple. It is pro football. You think guys can handle some tweaks and things like that, but you have to be smart on what you ask them to do. But I think recovery is probably the biggest challenge.”

The injury bug has bitten the Giants, hard. Sterling Shepard missed the game against the Chiefs with a migraine. Guard D.J. Fluker is in a walking boot with a busted toe and offensive lineman Justin Pugh is out due to a back injury. Despite these blues, some Giants players are thrilled to play this game. “It’s a short week, but everyone here is excited about the opportunity to go play on Thanksgiving,” Manning told the team’s website. Will his excitement be worth it or will the Giants get the short end of the wishbone, so to speak?

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Can you believe the Giants this season? Do you think Washington might make the playoffs or is it pretty much over for both these teams?