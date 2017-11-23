Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream: Watch The Turkey Day NFL Game

Pass the gravy – because the game is on! The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Los Angeles Chargers into their home at 4:30 PM ET. Fix a plate and sit down to watch this game!

Thanksgiving is all about family, but for the Dallas Cowboys, they have an empty seat at the dinner table. Ezekiel Elliott, 22, is serving out his 6-game suspension. His absence could not have come at a worse time, as the Cowboys are battling for their playoff future. At 5-5, Dallas can’t afford to take another loss. Dak Prescott, 24, and the rest of the Cowboys will roll out the welcome mat to the Los Angeles Chargers, but don’t expect any of that “southern hospitality” when the game begins. Football fans, if they’re on their first Thanksgiving dinner serving or helping themselves to thirds, better make room because the action doesn’t get any tastier than this.

At this point, no one expects the Cowboys to catch up with the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) when it comes to taking the NFC East. However, Dallas could win their way into a Wildcard spot, if they’re willing to fight for it. “I think the biggest thing is you have to go back to work,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said ahead of this game, per CBS Sports. “The challenge of the National Football League is real, play after play, game after game. Sometimes you have success and you have to build on that but also learn from what happens.”

“We have to get better there,” Jason added. “We have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback and giving Dak (Prescott) a chance. I think that will help everything.” Yeah. Considering the Eagles were able to sack Dak for four times in their Nov. 19 game, that’s a given. If the Chargers, who are coming off a huge win over the Bills, shock the Cowboys, it might just spell the end to Dallas’s playoff hopes.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Cowboys will make the playoffs?