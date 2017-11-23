Victoria’s Secret — All The Gorgeous Models Who Have Worn The $2 Million Bra

It may be called the Fantasy Bra, but for these gorgeous Victoria’s Secret models, wearing the $2 million piece of lingerie became a reality on the runway! Jealous, much?

Earning your Angel Wings? Ha! That’s the easy part. Wearing the 2 million dollar bra, also known as the Fantasy Bra, on the runway has got to be one of the biggest accomplishments for Victoria’s Secret models. Every household name you can think of, from Tyra Banks to Claudia Schiffer, has rocked the impressive garment. Here’s a piece of trivia — did you know that it was previously valued at one million in the mid-90’s? Executives were SO protective of the garment that they were reportedly hesitant to have a model wear it at a live show. Instead, they only allowed the bra to be worn in photo shoots.

Heidi Klum rocked the Fantasy Bra for her first time in 1999. It was blue with silver stars over the nipples, and casually valued at $10 million. No big deal. Gisele Bundchen modeled the bra with a matching panty set in 2000, when it was valued at FIFTEEN MILLION. Gisele’s look was the Guinness Book record holder for the most extravagant and expensive underwear ever at the time, according to Glamour. Karolina Kurkova wore the bra in 2002, followed by Tyra in 2004, Selita Ebanks in 2007, Adriana Lima in 2008, and Marisa Miller in 2009.

For this year’s VS fashion show in China, Brazilian bombshell Lais Ribeiro had the honor of modeling the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra. The breathtaking garment was decorated with blue and gold gems that formed that covered the entire bra and also formed the shape of a necklace. As Lais walked down the runway in Shanghai, audience members gazed in complete wonderment, as if they had never seen something so dazzling. Any guesses on who could wear the Fantasy Bra next year?

