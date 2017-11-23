Thomas Rhett Thrills At Halftime Show During Cowboys Vs. Chargers Thanksgiving Game

Nothing says Americana more than the Dallas Cowboys playing football on Thanksgiving Day. Country superstar Thomas Rhett got the honor of thrilling the audience as the halftime performer and we’ve got the video!

Country superstar Thomas Rhett, 27, had the most epic Thanksgiving of his life on Nov. 23, getting to perform as the halftime entertainer at the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Diego Chargers game. The Cowboys and turkey day are such an annual holiday tradition and he wasn’t just thrilling the 100,000 football fans inside of AT&T Stadium, but tens of millions of viewers at home celebrating with family as well! He brought out such hits as “Unforgettable” from his 2017 album Life Changes.

This was a milestone holiday for Thomas in more ways than just performing in front of one of the biggest TV audiences of his life. He’s also celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a father…of TWO! He and his wife Lauren Akins, 28, adopted a Ugandan orphan in May, welcoming two-year-old daughter Willa into their Nashville home. The couple bonded with the newborn during a charity visit to the country in 2016 and made dozens of trips back there and waded through tons of red tape to finally bring Willa into their family.

The couple had been trying unsuccessfully for a child of their own when they began the adoption process, but by the time everything was good to go, Thomas and Lauren found out she was pregnant around Christmas of 2016. On Aug. 12, they welcomed daughter Ada James into the world. Now they’ve got a family of four and with daddy playing the annual Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game halftime show, the Rhetts sure have started out their holiday season in a big way!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Thomas’ halftime show? Was he the perfect choice for the entertainment?