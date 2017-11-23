Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: See Epic Photos From The Annual Event

The 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without a hitch on Nov. 23! 28 balloons, 26 floats, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, over 1,000 clowns, 12 marching bands AND epic musical performances — See it all here!

The 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is here and we’ve got all of the fun-filled photos! The big event consisted of 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; over 1,000 clowns and 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups that made their way through the New York City streets. Veteran floats — Charlie Brown, the Pillsbury Doughboy and Spongebob Squarepants — all made their return to the city streets, carried by a slew of volunteers! Then, there were epic characters that made their float debuts, including, Disney Frozen‘s Olaf, Illumination presents Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and PAW Patrol and Jett from Super Wings. Check out photos from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in our attached gallery!

Country’s hottest stars, as well as some of music’s biggest names took the many stages, aka floats, at the parade! Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, Cam, Sara Evans and Kelsea Ballerina, were the stars who entertained viewers on behalf of the courtly music world. Other artists who performed include: 98 Degrees, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day and Common, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio of Top Chef, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. [performing with the cast of Sesame Street], Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The weather turned out perfect for the annual event, as Today‘s Al Roker informed viewers — from the streets of NYC — that the temperature was a perfect 35 degrees with clear skies, sun, and zero wind! The streets were packed with parade go-ers and fans of all ages. Be sure to check out all of the photos from the parade in our gallery above; And, click here to see how your favorite celebs have been ringing in Thanksgiving!

