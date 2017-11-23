Serena Williams Shows Off Massive New Wedding Ring In Adorable Pic Of Daughter Alexis

Now, that’s a rock! Serena Willams debuted her brand new wedding ring on Nov. 22! She snuck her sparkler into a snap of her adorable daughter, Alexis, who rocked the cutest leopard outfit!

Bling, bling, bling! Serena Williams, 36, showed off her new wedding ring from her hubby, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, and we’re in awe! The tennis pro debuted a massive, emerald-cut diamond with a t-shaped eternity band. And, that’t not the only thing that caught our eye in the stunning snap. Serena’s daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., born Sept. 1, 2017, adorably peered into the camera as her mom held her little legs.

Alexis Jr. is even a little fashionista at just three months old. She rocked a leopard one piece, and it looks like she isn’t the only fashionable one in the Ohanian family; It seems as though her father dressed her! “Daddy knows how much I love leopard print,” the caption read, written as if the baby penned it. See the cute image — originally posted to Alexis Jr.’s own Instagram page — below!

Serena and Alexis just tied the knot on Nov. 16, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The pair — who announced their engagement in Dec. 2016 — said “I do” in front of many of their famous friends — Beyoncé, 36, Kim Kardashian, 37, Ciara, 32, and Russell Wilson, 28, La La Anthony, 38, Kelly Rowland, 36, Eva Longoria, 42, and husband José Bastón, 49, as well as, fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, 27, and her new fiancé, NBA player, David Lee, 34; just to name a few.

Wedding guest reported dined on lavish food, which, according to reports, included an assortment of pasta, fish and more tasty treats. Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, 37, shared the dance floor at the reception, where Venus stunned in a white mini dresses. The tennis sisters danced the night away to Yo Gotti‘s “Rake It Up”, the “Cupid Shuffle” and Juvenile‘s “Back That A– Up”.

Serena and Alex began dating in 2015, and became engaged in December 2016. Serena broke the engagement news with a sweet poem in a Reddit post, which was fitting since her hubby is the co-founder of the popular site.

HollywoodLifers, how cute is Alexis Jr.?