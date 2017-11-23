Sabrina Carpenter Slays Thanksgiving Day Parade With Her Hit Song ‘Why’

Yes, girl! Sabrina Carpenter brought the sass to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing her most recent single, ‘Why’, which is a total bop.

Sabrina Carpenter, 18, looked so adorable riding on the Build-A-Bear float where she performed during the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, November 23. The former Girl Meets World star performed her single, “Why”, while riding on the extremely creative float which was surrounded by dancers wearing large hearts. The float itself showed off all the different things Build-A-Bear’s like to do, like surfing a massive wave, riding in a boat, and saving princess bear’s high up in a castle from dragons!

We loved watching Sabrina perform “Why” during the parade, and her appearance was saved for the last hour of the live televised show. Sabrina got to stand right in the center of the float, which is where the opening gate to the castle was. The young starlet who is making waves with her solo pop music was joined by a number of other performers during the parade, including Olivia Holt, Kat Graham, country singer Cam and rock band, Goo Goo Dolls. There were also performances by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Wyclef Jean, and the legendary Smokey Robinson. Overall the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was full of really fun and exciting appearances and performances — and, duh, epic floats!

HI THANKSGIVING I’ll be at the @Macys parade today so look for me on the telly pic.twitter.com/HhI0g3ZL9N — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) November 23, 2017

