Cutie! Disney starlet Olivia Holt looked comfy and cozy while performing at the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade as she sang about Christmas. We’ve got the video!

Olivia Holt is looking to move beyond being a Disney starlet to a more adult pop princess. The 20-year-old got hands down the biggest audiences of her life when she performed at the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with 3.5 million spectators s lining the route and over 45 million viewers of people watching the annual tradition at home. She belted out the tune “Christmas Baby, Please Come Home,” while wearing a super cute leopard skin coat to keep her warm from the chilly NYC morning atop a holiday themed float.

She had a hit with the single “Generous” back in September that featured a super sexy video where she played a naughty hotel maid going through guests wardrobes and trying on luxe gowns and jewelry. With lyrics like “Gon’ give you that good love you deserve/Gon’ give you that ah touch, till it hurts/Just want you on me/Hey, say that you want me,” she’s definitely looking to shed any good girl Disney image. It has over three-and-a-half million YouTube views since it was released so her fans definitely love it. Olivia released a self-titled EP back in 2016 and we’d love to hear a full album from her.

Since the parade aired on NBC, it seemed like a natural fit that Olivia would appear on the telecast as she performed her 2016 song “History” on the Today Show back in April so the network seems to like her. The petite blonde’s Disney days of playing Kim in Kickin’ It, and Lindsay Watson in I Didn’t Do It are behind her now and she’s looking to pursue more adult music and acting roles. In 2017 we saw Olivia star in the movie Class Rank and she’ll be a love interest in the 2018 flick Status Update and add her voice to the animated Gnome Alone. She’s got such a big and bright future ahead of her and we can’t wait to see what’s next from Olivia!

