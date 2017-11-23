National Dog Show: Newton The Brussels Griffon Wins Best In Show At Purina’s Thanksgiving Classic

Top dog! A Brussels Griffon was named Best in Show at the 2017 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve got all the details on Newton’s big win.

Over 2,000 pups came in to the 2017 National Dog Show, but only one could be the champion at that honor went to a stunning Brussels Griffon. The pup named Newton won Best in Show at the annual event, which is in its 16th year. It was quite a contest as the field was narrowed down to the champs of seven groups, with the Toy Group winner coming out as the best pooch in the country!

It was a pretty stiff competition against the winners of the six other groups. While a Whippet took the Hound Group, the Herding Group’s champ was Sophia the Old English Sheep Dog. As for the Working Group, Noah the Portuguese Water Dog was tipped as top dog, while over in the Terrier Group it was the American Staffordshire Terrier who took top honors. In the Sporting Group a stunning English Springer Spaniel was picked as champ. Finally in the Non-Sporting Group it was Babe the French Bulldog who took the win. Oh man, the Frenchie was totally the crowd favorite.

The event held at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition on NBC and the perfect alternative for those who don’t want to be glued to football on Turkey Day. Last year the broadcast drew in its best numbers ever, with over 16 million people choosing pups over pigskin. With this years amazing crop of dogs, those number will probably hold steady or even go up! This was quite a contest as it started with 2,000 pooches from 170 different breeds. That’s some pretty stiff competition, but Newton had what it took to win the judges hearts and come away as Best in Show.

