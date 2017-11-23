Miley Cyrus Addresses Pregnancy Rumors As Friends Say She’ll Be A Great Mom

Hey internet, Miley Cyrus hears you and she’s addressing the pregnancy speculation surrounding her ‘bump’ photo! And, a friend gushes to HollywoodLife.com that Miley and Liam Hemsworth would be amazing parents!

Miley Cyrus, 25, is NOT pregnant, y’all, and those words are straight from her mouth! Despite fans believing she had a baby bump in her latest Instagram photo, Miley says she just ate too much vegan turkey! The “Malibu” singer took to Twitter where she slammed “rude” critics for confusing her full belly for a baby bump. “RUDE!!!” she wrote adding, “Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tofurkey.” You tell em’, Miley! Read he full tweet below.

Although the rumors that Miley and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, 27, aren’t expecting their first child together, a friend of the couple reveals that the pair would make wonderful parents. “Nobody would be surprised if she was expecting though,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! The reasoning? — First of all, both Miley and Liam “have made no secret about wanting kids together, and about wanting to be young parents.” Second of all — “Their relationship is amazing right now, rock solid, and they are completely committed to each other. Miley is so full of love, and she is a really caring and kind person — She’s a natural mom.” Ultimately the close insider reassured us that the longtime lovers would make awesome parents some time” and that “everyone is crossing their fingers and hoping for an announcement.” We are too!

Miley caused quite the chaos online on Nov. 23. She took to Instagram to share a snap of her birthday balloons, since she shares her special day with the Thanksgiving holiday. However, fans were quick to point out that it appeared as thought she had a “baby bump” hiding under her oversized grey t-shirt.

This news came after it was reported that Miley and Liam secretly married in a Malibu, months ago. The engaged couple has yet to address the wedding reports. It’s unclear when exactly they will say “I do.”

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam should have a baby?