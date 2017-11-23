Liam Hemsworth Gives Miley Cyrus A Cute Necklace Of His Nickname ‘LiLi’ For Her 25th B-Day

Happy Thanksgiving AND Happy 25th Birthday to Miley Cyrus! She’s showing off her sweet gift from honey Liam Hemsworth and we’ve got the pic.

What do you buy for the girl who has everything? For Miley Cyrus she turns 25 on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23 and her fiance Liam Hemsworth. 27, knows his woman’s tastes to perfection. She loves colorful jewelry and the Aussie hottie nailed it with a gem encrusted necklace that she is completely dying over. The Voice coach shared her special gift on Instagram showing off how Liam won her birthday with a photo of the bauable spelling her nickname for him “Lili” with the caption “My mannnnnn’s already winnin & it ain’t even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!” Aww!

Miley LOVES rainbow jewelry and Liam knows his woman’s taste. Even though he bought her a classic diamond ring for their engagement, he later gave her an encrusted ring of colorful jewels embedded in gold that is her most cherished posession. The Hunger Games star and the singer live happily in Malibu, CA in a colorful compound and this necklace just proves how he knows his lady’s taste so well. See pics of Miley and Liam, as well as the most romantic Thanksgivings of all time, here.

Vegan Miley isn’t in to the usual Thanksgiving turkey feasts so she showed off how she’s celebrating her big day without eating meat. The singer posted an Instagram photo of her name in silver mylar balloons with the caption, “So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby.” Nothing ironic about her man Liam knowing exactly what she loves and making her birthday the happiest ever!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s amazing birthday gift from Liam? Do you think these two are already secretly married?