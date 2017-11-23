Kylie Jenner’s At A ‘Low Point’ During ‘Pregnancy’: Thinks She ‘Looks Hideous’ & Can’t Stop Crying

Oh, no! A new report claims that Kylie Jenner is feeling extremely bummed during her pregnancy, and unfortunately it has a lot to do with all of the changes her body is going through.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is having a very hard time with her pregnancy, reports Radar Online. The young mom-to-be isn’t exactly thrilled with what her pregnancy is doing to her body, sources tell the outlet, and they claim it’s really taking a toll on her self esteem. “She is horrified at how her body has ballooned up, and it really bothers her that she cannot fit into any of her clothes,” a Kylie insider shared. “She thinks that she looks hideous right now.” Poor Kylie!

Sadly, it doesn’t end there. The insider claims that Kylie “doesn’t even want to leave the house right now,” and that she’s even told her family she won’t be going anywhere until she gets her body back. Anyone who has ever known anyone during their first pregnancy knows that this is something almost all women go through, but we hate to hear that Kylie’s having such a difficult time. Not only should she be super excited that she has a baby on the way with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, but it’s also the holidays. Here’s to hoping that a little holiday cheer on Thanksgiving cheers Kylie right up!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the claims that Kylie is having trouble coming to terms with her body’s changes during pregnancy? Comment below, let us know, and feel free to leave some words of encouragement for Kylie, too!