Kevin Hart Gushes Over Wife Eniko Parrish As They Take Newborn Son Kenzo Home

Kevin Hart is one proud papa! He’s gushing over his new son with wife Eniko and we’ve got his super sweet message as he takes his boy home for Thanksgiving.

What could make for a better Thanksgiving Day for comedian Kevin Hart, 38, than having his newborn son Kenzo and wife Eniko back at home. He’s in awe of how she delivered their child and is over the moon about his new son. “Little Man is coming home….As you can see @enikonhart is up & running & back to normal. She’s a rockstar…The woman’s body is unbelievable. The strength that she displayed over these past 3 days was like nothing that I have ever seen. I’m lucky to have you in my life and even luckier to call you my wife…I love you woman,” he wrote on his Instagram on Nov. 22.

In the accompanying pic, Eniko appears to have her incredible body back just a day after giving birth to the couple’s first child on Nov. 21. She’s seen in a tight white t-shirt and black leggings while kissing her hubby as baby Kenzo is in a baby carriage in front of a black SUV in a parking structure. WOW! The 33-year-0ld’s figure has completely snapped back from giving birth in less than 48 hours. How is that possible? see pics of Kevin and Eniko, here.

Kevin and Eniko weathered a major test in their marriage back in September when the funnyman revealed that he was the subject of an extortion attempt over an alleged sex tape. He made a public apology to his wife in an Instagram video and all was forgiven, as a month later the couple celebrated their impending birth in a lavish baby shower in Malibu. They even announced at the time that the boy would be named Kenzo but now we know his full name, Kenzo Kash Hart. congratulations to the new parents!

