Kelsea Ballerini Delivers Flawless Medley Hits At Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kelsea Ballerini stole the spotlight at the Macy’s Parade! She stunned in a metallic ensemble performing ‘Legends’ and ‘Unapologetically’ as the headliner for CBS!

Kelsea Ballerini, 24, just made Thanksgiving a whole lot better! The country singer headlined CBS’s coverage of the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and she killed it! She rocked the stage with her hits, “Legends” and “Unapologetically”. Kelsea stunned in a red, black and silver metallic dress, with her hair in a slicked-back ponytail. And, the internet went nuts as soon as she hit the stage. Check out some of the fan reactions to her epic Thanksgiving day performance below! Kelsea’s fellow country singer’s — Lauren Alaina, 23, Dustin Lynch, 32, Cam, 33, Sara Evans, 46 — also put on stellar performances at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The country crooner is having her best year yet, and things can only get better. Kelsea is the only female performer in country music history to land three consecutive platinum-certified #1 songs from a debut album — “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan,” and “Dibs”, which are all on from her first album, The First Time. “Legends,” the first single off her sophomore album, Unapologetically, is set for release on Nov. 3.

Speaking of having a good year, Kelsea has been wedding planning for her upcoming nuptials. On Christmas day 2016, she announced that she was engaged to Australian country singer, Morgan Evans. She took to Instagram to debut her massive ring and she never looked happier. “On March 12th [2016] I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic…” Kelsea wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the couple onstage at Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLED”.

Kelsea hit Las Vegas with her best friends for her bachelorette party in Sept. 2017, where she had a special meet and greet with none other than Jennifer Lopez, 48, during the singer’s residency.

@KelseaBallerini YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL TODAY — claire (@swiftbaIIerini) November 23, 2017

Woke up to @KelseaBallerini killin it on tv! Love her! — Bailey Arndt (@sunflowerbaii) November 23, 2017

Turned to the parade and @KelseaBallerini is singing. Great way to start off this day 😍😍 — key (@simply_Kii) November 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kelsea’s performances?