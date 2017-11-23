It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the Kardashians sharing their favorite holiday moments. We’ve got Kim’s home video, Scott Disick with his adorable kids and more.

Okay, we love when the Kardashian sisters share throwback videos of themselves but they just got leveled by Kourtney‘s ex Scott Disick, 34, being the CUTEST DAD EVER!!! Son Reign is almost three and The Lord showed off the most adorbs daddy love towards his youngest child when he wanted to be cuddled when his pop had five-year-old Penelope in his arms. He said “Thank you daddy,” when he got his chance in his dad’s arms and it is the most adorable thing ever. We don’t get to see enough of Scott and his kids interacting and its clear they love him so much. “This is why I’m thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all.” Kourt’s ex captioned the sweet Thanksgiving Day video on Nov. 23.

The kids’ loving mom made sure to give her own holiday shout-out to her brood online. Kourt posted a precious pic of Penny and Reign trying to hold hands along a beach with the caption, “Live for the moments you can’t put into words.” Awww! We live for adorable moments like this. See pics of

Not to be outdone, Kim, 37, shared how she’s always been the family’s star with cute home videos of her throughout Thanksgivings over the years. She posted a video to her personal website showing her in 1985 dressed as an indian at a holiday pageant. Her late dad is heard praising her, saying “You did such a good job. You held the flag up there!” as Kimmy waved the stars and stripes around. Of course she was always daddy’s girl!

