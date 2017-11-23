Kailyn Lowry ‘Deeply In Love’ With New Girlfriend: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star ‘Finally Found Her Soulmate

How sweet! ‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry has discovered true love with her girlfriend Dominque Potter. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s found her ‘soulmate.’

Kailyn Lowry has three sons by three different daddies, but she has finally found true love with a woman. The 25-year-old was friends with pal Dominique Potter and now that has developed into something more. “Kailyn and Dominique are deeply in love, and spend all of their time together. Dominique hasn’t officially moved in to Kailyn’s place yet, but she might as well have, as she’s always there,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Nov. 15 that she had a girlfriend and that, “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship]. So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

“Kailyn is really happy and content, Dominique is great for her, and takes a lot of the pressure off of Kailyn when it comes to the kids. Kailyn was really worried about being a single mom to three children, but having Dominique by her side has really helped alleviate her anxiety. It’s awesome having someone she loves, who is her best friend, there with her every day to share everything with, Kailyn has finally found her soulmate,” our insider adds. See pics of Kailyn, here.

The reality star just gave birth to her third child Luxe back on Aug. 5, and her relationship with baby daddy Chris Lopez fizzled well before the little boy arrived. The reality star is also mom to Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and four year-old Lincoln by with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Dominique has shown off plenty of Instagram pics alongside Kailyn and they look SO happy together!

