‘Entourage’ Extra Accuses Jeremy Piven Of Grabbing Her Breasts & Genitals — New Harassment Claim

Another woman has come forward claiming that ‘Entourage’ actor, Jeremy Piven, sexually assaulted her when she was just 23 years old.

Jeremy Piven, 52, is being accused of forcibly touching an actress on the set of HBO’s Entourage in 2009, claims Buzzfeed News. Anastasia Taneie, now 30 years old, has come forward claiming that during her time working on the series, Jeremy allegedly grabbed her breasts and genitals as he pushed her up against a wall in a dark hallway. “I was scared at the time nobody was going to believe me. I didn’t want to make a scene. I just wanted to go home,” Anastasia told the outlet, adding, “It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jeremy’s lawyer for comment but has yet to hear back.

According to Anastasia, Jeremy only stopped groping her when an Assistant Director came down the dark hallway. The actress claims that it was then Jeremy asked the AD to have her removed from the set for “coming on” to him. Buzzfeed News claims they have reached out to a number of Assistant Directors who worked on Entourage that season, but they weren’t able to confirm Anastasia’s claim.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Jeremy has been accused of inappropriate behavior. As HollywoodLife previously reported, two other women have come forward claiming that Jeremy sexually assaulted them. One woman, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, has accused Jeremy of forcibly masturbating on top of her inside a hotel room, while the other, Ariane Bellemar, accused him of groping her on more than one occasion. Jeremy has since adamantly denied both Tiffany and Ariane’s allegations, saying in a statement: “Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the new allegations being made against Jeremy? Comment below, let us know.