Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Fans Freak Over ‘Bump’ Pic As She Kicks Off Thanksgiving

Wait, what? The internet is freaking out that Miley Cyrus may be pregnant! The singer took to Instagram to post a celebratory photo ahead of her 25th birthday and fans think she’s showing off a baby bump! What do you think? …

Miley Cyrus, 25, may have some explaining to do! Ahead of her 25th birthday and Thanksgiving, the singer took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to post a pre-celebration snap. And, although she was surrounded by giant balloons and party favors, fans only noticed an apparent “baby bump!” She held her stomach in the telling photo and added fuel to the fire with the hashtag, “Vegan Turkey Baby”. Miley looked beautiful in an oversized, grey t-shirt with her blonde hair down. Check out the full photo and tell us what you see!

The singer’s birthday is already starting off on a romantic note. Her fiancé and rumored [already] husband, Liam Hemsworth, 27, gifted her with a rainbow necklace that spells the name “lili” in cursive letters. Miley took to Instagram to express her excitement about her man’s pre-birthday gift. “My mannnnnn’s already winnin & it ain’t even my bday yet!” she wrote next to a photo of the necklace. “Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!” Miley teased on her Instagram story that this was just present No. 1 from Liam, so we can’t wait to see what else he has in store for the birthday girl!

Check out some of the comments from fans who are in awe over the mysterious photo — “Not only does she look pregnant, but the random blue thing on the table could totally be gender reveal,” one fan wrote. Another commenter said, “If ur preggo im honestly here for it! imagine how freakin cute that baby would be omg”. More comments flooded Miley’s photo with pregnancy inquiries, while the rest consisted of sweet birthday messages.

While Miley has yet to address the wild pregnancy speculation, more rumors have been pouring in. Earlier this month, reports claimed that she and Liam secretly married months ago in a romantic Malibu ceremony. The pair sparked wedding speculation days before the reports surfaced, after they were photographed at Tybee Island in Georgia, where they filmed the movie The Last Song together. Liam is currently filming there for his new movie, Kellerman. As you may know, the two met on set of the film in 2010, and sparks flew. On Nov. 3, Miley and Liam were photographed on a sweet stroll there, while sipping on beverages. But, it was the two pieces of jewelry in the photo that caught everyone’s eye — The couple appeared to be wearing matching wedding bands. However, in true Miley and Liam fashion, they’ve kept quiet about their relationship.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam are secretly married?